Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Groups Applaud "Seismic Shift" in Clean-Energy Landscape in Ohio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cities around Ohio are creating a seismic shift in the state's energy landscape.

Voters in Columbus and Grove City this month approved ballot measures (Issues 1 and 10) that enact Community Choice Aggregation, which allows for residents and businesses in the community to collectively bargain for bulk purchase energy rates from utilities.



Cathy Bowan Becker, chair of the Sierra Club's Ready for 100 Campaign, explained the measures also require the energy to be derived from 100% renewable energy from new wind and solar generation facilities in the state.

"Grove City is the largest and fastest-growing suburb in central Ohio," Becker noted. "So to have both the largest city and its largest suburb on board will really boost a whole new energy industry in central Ohio creating jobs, cleaning our grid, reducing pollution."

Becker said considering the state's track record of hostility toward clean energy, the passage of the measures is a testament to the hard work of activists who met with city leaders and educated community members about the issue.

Cincinnati, Cleveland and Lakewood have pledged to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy.

Tom Bullock, a city councilman in Lakewood, said a goal was officially adopted in legislation to use 100% clean power by 2025 to power city operations, and then by 2035 for the community at large.

"So this is a way for the city to communicate back to the public that, hey, we're paying attention," Bullock observed. "We're making smart decisions. We're planning for the future, and we want to do a good job."

Lakewood is researching 100% clean-power contracts and carbon tracking to reduce emissions.

Bullock stated other initiatives include a bicycle master plan, urban forestry and solar-panel installations. And he added they are sharing their projects with other communities in the hopes of creating a collaboration of best practices.

"We learn from other cities, too," Bullock emphasized. "There's a real two-way exchange between local governments, so innovation happens from the bottom up in Ohio."

The Sierra Club is working on 100% clean-energy efforts in Akron, Athens, Dayton and Toledo.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Energy, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Looking Ahead: Farmer's Almanac Predictions for Cleveland This Winter Read More

  2. Michael Symon Closes Flagship Eatery Lola Bistro After 24 Years, Citing Covid Crisis as Untenable Read More

  3. Cozy Up with These New Cheesy Holiday Romcoms Streaming on Netflix Read More

  4. We Are Entering Serious Injury Season at Amazon Warehouses in Northeast Ohio Read More

  5. America's Grand Jury System Isn't Built for Justice. We Know, We Served On One Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation