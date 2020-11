Rob Portman on Carl Bernstein's List of Senators Who Have 'Expressed Their Disdain' for Trump But Won't Speak Out

click to enlarge Photo by Gage Skidmore

The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Journalist Carl Bernstein today tweeted a list of 21 Republican Senators he says have "privately expressed their disdain" for President Trump, or who even "despise" Trump. That list includes Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.Sen. Portman has yet to respond. Or come out to say anything against Trump — in public; apparently he has said things in private, which is not helpful to those who don't want to see American democracy dismantled by what Bernstein referred to as a "mad king.""Craven Repub silence is now enabling a Mad King in the Final Days of his reign to scorch the earth of his country to bring down the whole system, sabotaging USA and its people thru madness of his tweets & willingness to undermine the electoral system at heart of our democracy," Bernstein tweeted. The Cincinnati Enquirer did just publish an OpEd by Portman — basically him finally confirming that Joe Biden is the President-elect — with Portman writing, "the initial determination showing Joe Biden with enough electoral votes to win has not changed."Bernstein says the 21 Senators he listed were happy to see Trump defeated in the election (as long as they could keep control of the Senate).Portman also seemed to indirectly suggest that Trump's inability to concede does seem to pose some issues: "I voted for President Trump, was a co-chair of his campaign in Ohio, and I believe his policies would be better for Ohio and the country. But I also believe that there is no more sacred constitutional process in our great democracy than the orderly transfer of power after a presidential election. It is now time to expeditiously resolve any outstanding questions and move forward."