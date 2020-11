Facing Eviction, Owner of Moriarty's Pub Downtown Seeks Financial Assistance to Relocate Storied Bar

click to enlarge GoFundMe

We’ve already lost so much this year that the thought of losing anything else seems too heavy a burden to bear. But if you thought this year was done slinging misery, just wait until hear what Morgan Cavanaugh has to share. Cavanaugh is the owner of Moriarty’s Pub on East 6th near Short Vincent, a whiskey-soaked watering hole with approximately 100 years of Cleveland history under its belt. On top of the usual pain and suffering dealt to bars and bar owners at the hand of the coronavirus, Moriarty’s (1912 E. 6th St.) is being threatened with eviction by the new owners of the building.“It has been a rough year for all of us,” Cavanaugh writes of his predicament. “Here at the pub we were not spared. On top of all the chaos and loss, the Baker Building (where Moriarty’s is located) sold this year to out of town buyers. The new landlords are telling all the tenants to vacate around the end of the year.”Rather than simply vanish, thus erasing all those great (albeit fuzzy) memories, Cavanaugh hopes to relocate his bar and all the fixtures to a new spot. But he needs some help doing so, so he launched a GoFundMe page to solicit contributions.“I am on my own here,” he writes. “The cost of the move is all on my shoulders. Morts is priceless to me and I want to keep it going down the road. Unfortunately I am not as liquid as I would hope to be.”If you’ve ever enjoyed a drink at this legendary downtown dive – or if you haven’t and you hope to one day rectify that wrong – here’s the link to his page.