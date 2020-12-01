Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Lifts Moratorium on Water and Power Shutoffs at Height of Pandemic, Amid Snowstorm. Unconscionable.

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

For Giving Tuesday, one thing that would be cool is if the City of Cleveland gave a shit about its residents.

Instead, we have an administration that saw fit, as the year's first snowstorm struck Monday night, to forge ahead with its announced plan to end the moratorium on water and power shutoffs. The moratorium was enacted in conjunction with Mayor Frank Jackson's proclamation of Civil Emergency in March and concludes today.



As the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative reported in Ideastream Monday, the city's decision means that 90,000 customers of Cleveland Water and 28,500 customers of Cleveland Public Power — more than 35% of CPP's total customer base — who are behind on their bills (as of 11/9) could now be disconnected, assuming they haven't signed up for payment plans or applied for aid to help on their delinquent accounts. 

But the aid is woefully insufficient: $2 million in CARES Act funding is available for Cuyahoga County residents and will be disbursed through CHN Housing Partners. An additional $6.8 million is available from the Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland, an organization providing emergency pandemic relief for those who have fallen behind.

According to data released by the city, though, the 90,000 Cleveland Water customers owe an average of $481. For the CPP customers, the amount in arrears is $281. All told, that would require more than $50 million to clear the debts just for water and electric bills, and just to prevent disconnections today. Those debts will obviously reemerge next month and balloon once again as residents continue to suffer without work or recurring Federal aid. These debts also don't include the unpaid utility bills of customers who get power from private providers like FirstEnergy. It should go without saying that a huge percentage of these residents are also likely behind on their rent, mortgage payments, and all other financial obligations .

People are suffering. And Frank Jackson, who pronounces annually that the city should be judged by how it treats the "least of us," is making matters far worse for precisely those he says are most important to him and his legacy. 

Moreover, the available utility aid is means-tested. The purpose is that it should go only to customers who have been hardest hit. In truth, it will go only to customers who apply for help immediately. Applicants must submit to invasive personal and financial questioning when they call for emergency relief — convenient data-mining, by the way, for local philanthropy organizations that increasingly fetishize tech solutions — to determine if they are poor enough and can demonstrate that they've been affected by Covid-19. They must apply before Dec. 31, but the limited supply of relief funding will surely run out long before then. Cuyahoga County and CPP have been careful to stress that these funds are available only on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Tens of thousands of suffering residents will ask for aid and be denied. Tens of thousands, for any number of reasons, won't even apply. 

As Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown wrote Monday, calling for a national moratorium on utility shutoffs:  "It’s unconscionable to turn off anyone’s water and power during this pandemic, let alone tens of thousands of Clevelanders who are struggling to stay afloat."

Not to mention, as the year's worst weather begins to descend in a sustained way. Frank Jackson recognized the inhumanity of this policy at the outset. Back in March, not only did he institute the moratorium, he restored power and water service for those who had been delinquent previously. Why on earth, after months and months of devastation, would he assume that these thousands of customers will now be incentivized by the threat of punishment? Is the Civil Emergency over? Are the pandemic and its vast economic ripple effects safely in the rearview?  Quite the opposite! Ohio is now at its worst case and hospitalization levels since the pandemic began and Gov. Mike DeWine has begged people to stay indoors to prevent the virus' further calamitous spread, (a fate Ohio isn't poised to avoid after a weekend of holiday travel and reckless cavorting.)

Many of the city's poorest residents simply do not have incomes at this point. If they're still working, in jobs that have been deemed essential but still pay monstrously low wages, they're doing so while putting their lives and the lives of their families at risk and while being forced to make debilitating decisions every month about which debts to pay down, which essentials to prioritize. Food? Transportation? Clothes? Heat? If they're not working, who's to say if they've successfully navigated the state's heinous unemployment system? Who's to say they were eligible for unemployment in the first place?

Jackson has said that he understands the plight of these poor folks, and that's why payment plans are available. But for many zero- or close-to-zero-income Clevelanders, a payment plan is just another bill to fall behind on. Another hole to dig out of. And as December unleashes a week of gnarly weather, presaging a season of wind and cold, that hole will be full of snow.

Subjecting suffering Clevelanders to homes without water, light and heat in these conditions — concurrent with a statewide advisory to stay home as much as possible — could very well mean sentencing them to death. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cavs New Serial Killer Ransom Note Jersey is Actually Homage to Rock Hall Bands, Remains Ugly Read More

  2. House to Make Historic Vote to End Marijuana Prohibition This Week Read More

  3. No Updates on Cleveland's Lapsed Recycling Program, But Report Expected Next Month Read More

  4. Playhouse Square Expects Broadway Series to Return to Stage in Fall 2021 Read More

  5. 818 Studios Celebrates Second Year With '2020 Vision' Exhibition Featuring 20 Artists Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation