Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Reaches $4.85 Million Settlement With Wrongfully Convicted Man After Trying to Avoid Paying $13 Million Jury Verdict

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM

600x255_1_.jpg


Years after the city of Cleveland used a novel legal maneuver to avoid paying a single dime of a $13 million jury verdict to a man wrongfully convicted based on the work of two city police officers, the city has finally agreed to a settlement of $4.85 with David Ayers.



Ayers spent 11 years in prison for the 1999 beating death of a 76-year-old woman, a crime he was later exonerated of thanks to DNA evidence. A civil suit against two Cleveland detectives who worked the case — Denise Kovach and Michael Cipo — showed the two targeted Ayers despite zero physical evidence tying him to the case.

A jury awarded a $13 million verdict against the officers.

In a typical case where a city employee has been slapped with a civil lawsuit, the Ohio Revised Code dictates the municipality has the "duty to defend" the employee as long as they were "acting both in good faith and not manifestly outside the scope of employment or official responsibilities." So too with indemnification: If the employee meets those two requirements and is found liable for a civil judgment, the law says the city indemnifies — or picks up the tab.

But rather than indemnify per state law in that case, the city of Cleveland paid for the officers to enter bankruptcy — paying not only for their legal representation, but for their filing fee.

Cipo died in 2013, but Kovach's bankruptcy sailed through the courts, listing the $13.2 million judgment as a debt but not indicating that she had the right to indemnification for the amount. And with that, Ayers' hard-fought slice of justice was wiped away.

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge ruled in favor of Ayers, arguing the victim in this case had the right to ask that the city indemnify its officers, but an appeals court ruled in favor of the city, a decision that was upheld in March of this year by the Ohio Supreme Court.

A creditor, in this case David Ayers, can't force a state actor to indemnify an employee if the employee doesn't request it, the high court ruled in a 6-1 decision.

As Cleveland.com reported today, his lawyers didn't take the ruling as the final word in the case, instead filing a new suit in September.

“Cleveland is the only municipality in the nation that has ever tried to duck its obligations to indemnify a civil rights judgment against an employee by paying for the employee to go personally bankrupt,” the suit said.

In the two months since, the two sides had entered into mediation, which eventually ended with last night's announcement by the city in a small paragraph buried at the end of the daily coronavirus email briefing that it will finally pay up for the injustice done to Ayers: “David Ayers and the City of Cleveland have resolved the lawsuit between Mr. Ayers and the City involving a judgment against two former City police officers for wrongful imprisonment. After working collaboratively in a meritorious mediation process, they have reached a settlement where the City will pay Mr. Ayers $4.85 million.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cavs New Serial Killer Ransom Note Jersey is Actually Homage to Rock Hall Bands, Remains Ugly Read More

  2. House to Make Historic Vote to End Marijuana Prohibition This Week Read More

  3. Playhouse Square Expects Broadway Series to Return to Stage in Fall 2021 Read More

  4. No Updates on Cleveland's Lapsed Recycling Program, But Report Expected Next Month Read More

  5. 818 Studios Celebrates Second Year With '2020 Vision' Exhibition Featuring 20 Artists Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation