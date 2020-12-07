Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, December 7, 2020

Michael Stanley Collaborates with Contemporary Youth Orchestra

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 12:55 PM

Contemporary Youth Orchestra has just announced a new collaboration with local singer-songwriter Michael Stanley. After the pandemic shut down concerts, Stanley and CYO teamed up via Zoom to record a new take on his tune “Another New Year’s Eve.”

“CYO is an amazing organization, providing a unique opportunity for students in NEO to perform at a very high-level, often with other professional musicians,” says Stanley in a press statement. “Since the COVID situation made it impossible for us to even consider a collaborative performance together as part of their annual fundraising concert, I was delighted to work with the students on this socially-distanced recording of one of my favorite songs written with my longtime friend and bandmate Bob Pelander.”



A music video which features 70 orchestra members performing individually from home premieres at 8 p.m. on Friday on the CYO YouTube page. The video serves as a fundraiser too.

CYO accepts anyone who auditions to be a part of the orchestra and needs money to fund its many scholarships.

“No student who passes the audition is turned away because of inability to pay, so scholarships are an important part of the CYO mission,” says Kimberly Deichler, CYO Executive Director.

“’Another New Year’s Eve’ is the perfect choice for the 2020 holiday season,” adds Barry Gabel, CYO Board Member and a Live Nation Cleveland executive. “It expresses hope and new beginnings at a time when we all need a reminder that we’ll get through this difficult time by focusing on the good we can do by simply caring for each other. This project brings together two Cleveland icons very dear to me, my longtime friend Michael Stanley and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.”

In its 26th season, CYO empowers students to “soar in music and in life via the study and performance of new and contemporary music.”

Previous fundraising events featured singer-songwriters such as Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge and Tommy Shaw.

