Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Larry Nance Jr. Will Wear Gear From Local Businesses to Games This Year, Donate Jersey Sales

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC

Larry Nance Jr., a real one who also plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, today announced that he hopes to collect shirts, hats and other assorted gear from local Cleveland businesses to wear to games this year in an effort to show his support to those struggling during the pandemic.

He'll wear the gear, post about the business and donate the proceeds from game-worn jersey sales, plus a 100% personal match.



Details below on how to get your choicest business swag into his hands:

If you need a visual just imagine something like Jordan Clarkson wearing an Il Rione shirt that one time except it being Larry Nance every single night the Cavaliers play an NBA game.

