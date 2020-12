Channel 3 Back on AT&T and DirecTV After Lengthy Contract Dispute

click to enlarge 3News

To our DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse viewers: We have reached multi-year agreements to restore our station. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse will be returning our station to their lineups very shortly. We are grateful for your patience, and we are proud to be serving you again. — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) December 20, 2020

After a two-week stalemate during contractual talks during which Tegna stations were pulled from the air on AT&T's streaming and dish services, the two sides this weekend reached a deal.This means that WKYC Channel 3 returned to U-Verse and DirecTV and sister stations in 51 markets including Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Tampa and Washington did as well.According to USA Today , "AT&T has about 17.8 million pay TV subscribers across its services. DirecTV has about 13.6 million subscribers."WJW Fox 8 remains missing from the Dish Network as its parent company, Nexstar, continues its own negotiations with AT&T.Both were and continue to be available for free to anyone with a basic TV antenna.