Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Bites

First Look: Marchant Manor Cheese Opens Today in Cleveland Heights

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Kandice Marchant began making cheese as a hobbyist, working her way through a beginner’s cheesemaking book. While she enjoyed the results – straightforward creations like ricotta, mozzarella and cottage cheese – she had loftier tastes and ambitions.

“What I really loved were the European-style soft, bloomy, washed-rind cheeses – and those were the ones I really wanted to try my hand at making,” she says.



Marchant combined her science background (she’s a trained pathologist and possesses a doctorate in polymer science) with practical training in Vermont to develop her skills and perfect her craft.

“It’s a lot about attention to detail and consistency, but also creativity and looking for something new and different,” she explains.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
It wasn’t until a couple years ago, when she was connected with an Amish dairy that produces high-fat Guernsey milk, that her avocation became a vocation.

“That’s what launched my idea about what I wanted to do with this business,” Marchant states. “The most important thing is using the best possible ingredients that you possibly can; it makes a huge difference.”

Currently, Marchant producers her cheese onsite at the Stark County dairy and ages it in a temperature- and humidity-controlled room at Ohio City Provisions in Ohio City. Her rich, creamy and yellow-hued cheeses are sold at select retail outlets, restaurants like L’ Albatros and at farmers’ markets. But beginning today, they will also be available at Marchant Manor Cheese (2211 Lee Rd.), Marchant’s brand new retail shop.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
For the past year and a half, Marchant has been converting a former Ohio Savings Bank property on a bright corner on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. As a former customer of that bank, I can state with certainty that the transformation is remarkable. There are pale lemon walls, refrigerated space for cheeses, and a window that offers peeks into the spotless cheesemaking room.

Marchant is opening up the shop for just two days this week and next as “a quick soft opening to give people a taste of the shop,” she says. The socially-distanced soft opening begins today, December 23, at 11 a.m. and continues Thursday and again next week (December 30-31), or until the cheese runs out. Marchant will then take a month off to regroup and restock and reopen in early February.

Products like Beachy Head Goat, Lapworth Porcini, Henley and Elmstead Ash will be joined by cheeses from other domestic producers along with charcuterie, pickles, olives, jams, breads and crackers. Ancillary products like cheese boards, knives and cheesemaking supplies also will find their way to the shop. Down the road, Marchant hopes to secure a liquor license so that people on their way to or from the Cedar Lee Theatre might drop by for cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine.

click to enlarge MARCHANT MANOR CHEESE
  • Marchant Manor Cheese
The next big step is to move the full production of her cheeses out of the country and into Cleveland Heights, where customers can watch the process and taste the results.

“That was always a dream of mine, to have a physical presence,” she explains. “From a culinary point of view, having people understand where the food comes from is so important. I really wanted to bring cheesemaking to the people. Our new tagline ‘Makers, Mongers and Mentors’ is my tripartite mission.”

The third part of that mission refers to a series of cheesemaking classes that Marchant intends to roll out at some point. And for her, there is no better place in town to do it all than her spot on Lee Road.

“The reason I liked this area particularly was that Lee Road is becoming a maker-culinary street,” she says. “You’ve got a wine maker, two breweries, a chocolate maker, bread maker and now you’ve got a cheese maker. To me it seemed like a really good synergy.”
click to enlarge Repurposed safety deposit box doors - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Repurposed safety deposit box doors

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Radical Christian Cultists Clash with American Indian Movement at Ohio's Serpent Mound Burial Site Read More

  2. Euclid Reaches $475,000 Settlement With Black Man Officers Tased and Pepper Sprayed When He Reached for Colostomy Bag Read More

  3. Halloran Ice Skating Rink Finally Opens on Jan. 4 Read More

  4. National Association of Black Journalists Gives Cleveland.com/PD Annual Thumbs Down Award for Layoffs That Drove Minority Exodus Read More

  5. Tinnerman Lofts Showcases a Site-Specific Sculpture From Dana Depew and Michael Loderstedt That Pays Homage to the Building's History Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation