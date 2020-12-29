Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Scene & Heard

Alleged Neo-Nazi Who Carried Anti-Semitic Sign at Ohio COVID-19 Protest Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison on Gun Charge

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM

STARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Stark County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Slatzer, an alleged neo-Nazi with an extensive history of hate speech who was most recently in the news for carrying an anti-Semitic sign at an Ohio coronavirus protest, was sentenced by a federal judge to 27 months in prison on a gun charge.

Slatzer, who resides near Canton, had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person with domestic violence conviction.



Twenty-seven months is the max sentence on such a charge.

"This defendant is well known within the community as an individual with a hateful ideology prone to threaten violence towards law enforcement and others based on race, religion or sexual orientation," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a press release. "These hateful beliefs, combined with a history of actual violence, make the defendant a threat to the community and the entirety of the Northern District. We are grateful for the maximum possible sentence in this matter that will keep the defendant in federal prison where he can no longer threaten or harm others."

The charge stems back to February when police arrested Slatzer at the Fast Times Pub in Canton. Slatzer, who was belligerent and drunk, according to police, possessed a gun at the time, which was illegal due to his 2010 domestic violence conviction.

Before that case was adjudicated, Slatzer was in May involved in an incident at a Dollar General store. According to the Feds, "Slatzer entered the store with a hatchet and a sword and asked a store employee for directions to Kent State University. Slatzer remarked to the employee that he was told there were 'a lot of Jews at Kent State.' Slatzer then stated he was an Aryan brother and that he was going to Kent State University to find some Jews."

When cops arrived he threatened to kill them in between making generally and specific hateful statements about the police as well as other racist and homophobic remarks.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Edison's Pizza Kitchen at Lucky’s Market on Cleveland-Lakewood Border Read More

  2. Ohio’s Most Vulnerable Prisoners Start to Get Covid Vaccines This Week Read More

  3. Who Keeps an Eye on Drug Seizure Accounts in Ohio? Lots of Forfeiture Money Goes to Associations Outside of Public Purview Read More

  4. Nearly Half of All Charges from Cleveland May 30 Demonstrations Have Been Dropped Read More

  5. Flannery's Pub has Closed for the Winter. To Reopen in March Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation