Alleged Neo-Nazi Who Carried Anti-Semitic Sign at Ohio COVID-19 Protest Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison on Gun Charge

Stark County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Slatzer, an alleged neo-Nazi with an extensive history of hate speech who was most recently in the news for carrying an anti-Semitic sign at an Ohio coronavirus protest, was sentenced by a federal judge to 27 months in prison on a gun charge.Slatzer, who resides near Canton, had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person with domestic violence conviction.Twenty-seven months is the max sentence on such a charge."This defendant is well known within the community as an individual with a hateful ideology prone to threaten violence towards law enforcement and others based on race, religion or sexual orientation," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a press release. "These hateful beliefs, combined with a history of actual violence, make the defendant a threat to the community and the entirety of the Northern District. We are grateful for the maximum possible sentence in this matter that will keep the defendant in federal prison where he can no longer threaten or harm others."The charge stems back to February when police arrested Slatzer at the Fast Times Pub in Canton. Slatzer, who was belligerent and drunk, according to police, possessed a gun at the time, which was illegal due to his 2010 domestic violence conviction.Before that case was adjudicated, Slatzer was in May involved in an incident at a Dollar General store. According to the Feds, "Slatzer entered the store with a hatchet and a sword and asked a store employee for directions to Kent State University. Slatzer remarked to the employee that he was told there were 'a lot of Jews at Kent State.' Slatzer then stated he was an Aryan brother and that he was going to Kent State University to find some Jews."When cops arrived he threatened to kill them in between making generally and specific hateful statements about the police as well as other racist and homophobic remarks.