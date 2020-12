Cleveland City Council Not Pleased DoorDash Instituted a 'Cleveland Fee' to Offset Commission Cap

click to enlarge AdobeStock

DoorDash’s arrogance, hutzpah, and greed is astounding. They are charging an extra $1 per delivery and calling it the “Cleveland fee”.



Council passed legislation limiting how much delivery services like DoorDash could charge businesses on Dec. 9th to help the small restaurants and businesses hurt during this pandemic. The mayor signed it soon after and it went into immediate effect because it was passed as an emergency.



That same day DoorDash did an initial public offering of stock and was valued at $38 billion dollars. Today, Dec. 29th at about 11:30 am they were valued at $46.98 billion dollars. So of course, being so wealthy they decided to fleece Clevelanders and in the process hurt small Cleveland businesses.



Council will immediately look into what they can do legislatively about this corporate greed.

