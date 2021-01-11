Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

Arts District

High Art Fridays Hosts Artist Panel on the Sustainable Art of Plastic This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM

COURTESY RON SHELTON
  • Courtesy Ron Shelton


High Art Fridays joins ArtHouse Inc. this Wednesday in presenting a panel discussion on the "Art Hats" project, which is a group of local and international artists making hats out of wire and plastic waste in efforts to bolster awareness of non-biodegradable materials.



With funding from the Cleveland Foundation and The Ohio Arts council, the project has evolved into a global campaign utilizing creative contributions from Ghana, South Korea, United Kingdom, Los Angeles, California, and ten artists from Northeast Ohio, including The Visit Arts Collective. The Visit Arts Collective creates experiential exhibitions, installations and educational programs incorporating music, poetry, dance and the visual arts to engage the participant and challenge their notions of the Black experience through the arts.

Ron Shelton, a multi-media artist and the curator/publisher at High Art Fridays (HAF), continues his examination into how plastics can be transformed into visual art and how to increase awareness of the plastics crisis facing humanity.

Shelton, who graduated from the Ohio State University with a B.A. in cinematography, has focused on international artists who are transforming the environmental hazard into works of art, with the hope of bringing awareness to our society of the damages this medium causes.

“It is our goal to stimulate open dialogue on these issues, and these are areas that HAF will continue to develop," said Shelton. “We believe art can serve as a tool to enlighten and engage communities. We believe art has the power to rise above and beyond simply serving to entertain. Four years ago, I began to take note of how many artists around the globe who were answering the environmental call of how plastics is plaguing the planet.”

There have been efforts to ban single-use plastic bags around Ohio and Cleveland, since April 2020, hasn't recycled anything after its contract lapsed and it was unable to find a new vendor for its recyclable materials. Many cities have faced similar outcomes due to fiscal concerns influenced by China’s restrictions on plastics being imported into their country.

“Cleveland is representative of most U.S. cities, which do not have a concrete recycling plan in place,” said Shelton. “Once China placed a ban on imported plastic waste, this left our waste management sectors holding a huge problem. We now have to be responsible for our own waste.”

Waste aside, the current non-existent plastic program in Cleveland is a source of frustration for everyone involved. Petroleum-based plastics dominate the market because they are lightweight and easy to use but there are so many ‘bio plastic’ alternatives these days which could be utilized instead, such as olive pits, sunflower hulls, fish waste and algae, plant sugars, and corn oil which are biodegradable.

If polymer-based products and single use plastics were to be taxed, then maybe it would encourage companies trying to save a buck to consider more ecofriendly options. It makes one wonder what eventually will become of the ‘art hats’ which are made from plastic waste and how they can live on to create awareness about the destruction of our natural environment and the role plastics play in our future and the future of the planet.

“It is our plan to continue touring this collection and continue conducting workshops and talks with environmental professionals,” said Shelton. 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. CMSD Occupational Therapist Resigns After Photographs Suggest She Participated in Storming of Capitol, Says She's Moving On to Fighting Pedophilia in Government Read More

  2. CLASH Leader Rebecca Maurer Running for Cleveland City Council, Launches Public Engagement Pledge Read More

  3. Here's the Trailer for 'Cherry,' the Russo Brothers Movie Based on the Critically Acclaimed Book by Cleveland Native Nico Walker Read More

  4. Lindey's Lake House in Lakewood to Reopen as Bar Italia, Starring Fresh-Made Pasta Read More

  5. Harm Reduction Ohio Working to Get Free Naloxone Kits to Those In Need Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation