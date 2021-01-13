Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

The 2021 Comics Issue

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM

Welcome to 2021, and welcome back to the annual tradition that is the Cleveland Scene comics issue, now in its 9th year.

This year’s issue is curated by the two-woman team at Vagabond Comics, Sequoia Bostick and Amalia DeGirolamo, and features work by local cartoonists Kelly Bahmer-Brouse, Matt Haberbusch, Grace LaPrade, Samantha Nunoo, Abriana Rosu, and Gabby Zematis.



This year, their comics mull over alternate realities, What Ifs, and glimmers of hope mined from the darkness of the past year. So kick back, stay safe and warm, and enjoy these wonderful comic stories.

(Click to enlarge individual comics.)

click to enlarge little_things_grace_laprade.jpg
click to enlarge dwellinpossibility_kelly_brouse.jpg
click to enlarge attack_of_the_hornets_samantha_nunoo.jpg
click to enlarge so_glad_we_re_here_matt_haberbusch.jpg
click to enlarge in_this_together_abriana_rosu.jpg
click to enlarge the_quarandream_gabrielle_zamaitis.jpg

