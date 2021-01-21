Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Scene & Heard

Vaccine Still Distant for Most Ohioans

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge BALTIMORE COUNTY GOVERNMENT/FLICKRCC
  • Baltimore County Government/FlickrCC

The first round of coronavirus vaccinations for the highest-priority Ohioans is wrapping up.

But with supplies static and millions more in line behind them, as things stand now it will be well into the summer and possibly well beyond before non-priority Ohioans will have access to the vaccine.



Amid setbacks in producing and delivering the vaccine, Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said that he doesn’t expect the weekly number of doses being delivered to the Buckeye State to increase substantially until March. That’s when the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will hopefully receive regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, many of the highest-priority Ohioans — medical workers and nursing home residents and staff — are awaiting second doses, and 2.2 million are lined up behind them in Phase 1B. That group comprises people over 65, people with severe medical and developmental disorders and adult school workers.

Some back-of-the-envelope math seems to indicate that with about 100,000 doses flowing into the state each week, it will be June before that group will be vaccinated.

Ohio Department of Health spokeswoman Melanie Amato wouldn’t confirm that exact timeline, but she conceded that it’s going to be awhile before the second-highest priority group will be vaccinated.

“We don’t know what the exact month will be, but yes, we expect phase 1B to be several months long,” she said in an email.

Completion is far enough off that officials still haven’t determined who will be in the third-highest priority group. Some candidates might be police officers, service workers or prison inmates.

Until that’s determined, we can’t know how many people will be in it. But it seems likely that once it’s completed, many — if not most — of Ohio’s 11.7 million residents will still be waiting.

The incoming Biden administration has vowed to pull out all the stops; to invoke the Defense Production Act and pull other levers of federal power to dramatically ramp up vaccine production, delivery and administration.

Here’s to hoping it succeeds.

(Republished from Ohio Capital Journal with permission.)

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. After Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Ohio Congressmen Plot 'Less Scary' Way to Overthrow Democracy Read More

  2. Class Action Suit Targeting Cleveland Clinic's Billing Practices Gets Big Victory Read More

  3. Marty Sweeney Weasels His Way Back Into Office, Aided and Abetted by Cuyahoga County Dems Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert Sold His Jack Entertainment Casino Business Last Year Read More

  5. The Last Page Restaurant Coming to Pinecrest in February Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation