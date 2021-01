35 Local Artists Contribute to Cleveland Verses Foundation Charity Album

A non-profit founded in late 2017 by the local indie rock group the Modern Electric, Cleveland Verses Foundation aims to practice “responsive grant making.” Its mission is to “band together local musicians and music-lovers to benefit lives in the Cleveland community” and “make a better Cleveland through the power of music.”In order to further that goal, the organization will release its first charity album, a compilation of Bob Dylan covers, on Feb 5, It’ll feature 35 local artists, including Herzog, Cities & Coasts, Front Porch Lights, Hollin Kings, Vanity Crash, Beach Stav and more. Poro's version of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" can be heard here “The covers range from faithful re-workings to extravagant re-imaginings in a multitude of genres,” reads a press release about the compilation. “Acoustic singer-songwriter tracks sit alongside pop-punk, shoegaze and even experimental electronic offerings. Well known hits like 'Mr. Tambourine Man' are represented as well as Dylan’s lesser-known gems like 'The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo).'”All funds raised from streaming/downloads will go to local performers and venue employees recovering from the pandemic's impact.In addition to the compilation, clevelandverses.org hosts an online marketplace where you can find unique merchandise donated by bands, such as personalized songs, art prints and autographed vinyl. Currently, the site features one-of-a-kind items available from Welshly Arms, Mr. Gnome, Mollo Rilla and more.