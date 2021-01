Local Saxophonist Nathan-Paul Gets Meditative on New Release

click to enlarge

Influenced by Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Louis Armstrong, local saxophonist Nathan-Paul , one of Northeast Ohio’s more experimental-minded jazz musicians, began playing music as a way of honoring his father, a pastor who shared his love of music.Last year, Nathan-Paul inked a deal with the nationally distributed Ropeadope Records to release "The Shakedown," his first single for the label and a three-song EP mixed and mastered locally by Jeff Koval and engineered by Jim Stewart.Nathan-Paul describes his latest effort,, which just came out today, as "sound medicine." The album consists of 16 songs, five of which are duo tracks that feature Nathan-Paul and Joey Skoch on piano.“The simplistic combination of piano and saxophone tastefully embodies the calming sensation of watching waves ripple across the shore,” reads a press release about the album. “The compositions beautifully balance a flurry of notes with sustained earth tones for a remarkable contrast of color."The single “Half Full” features acclaimed Akron producer HR3 (Holbrook Riles III); it veers from what Nathan-Paul describes as "sober morning meditation" into "an intoxicating after-party" as Nathan-Paul and HR3 seamlessly integrate jazz sounds with classic boom-bap sampling.