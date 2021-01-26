Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

RTA to Provide Free Monthly Transit Passes to Some New and Expectant Mothers to Combat Infant Mortality

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
As part of a new program, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will use grant dollars from the Ohio Department of Transportation to provide free monthly transit passes to new or expectant mothers in zip codes where infant mortality rates are very high.

The "Baby on Board" program, which the RTA has pursued in partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, will use up to $100,000 in state money for both transit passes and for improvements at bus stops in the east side zip codes of 44108, 44110, 44112.



In those predominantly Black neighborhoods, RTA notes, more than 30% of the households are without a private vehicle and 85% of the women there have identified transportation as a barrier to accessing healthcare. Monthly RTA passes currently cost $95.

"With this newly established partnership," RTA wrote in a press release, "RTA hopes that this is just the beginning of prioritizing equitable health and eliminating transit barriers for one of our most vulnerable population, children."

Infant mortality has been a persistent marker of racial inequity in the region, not to mention a black eye for a city that wants to become the "global center for healthcare innovation and opportunity." Even when the city of Cleveland declare that it would make reducing infant mortality a priority by establishing First Year Cleveland, the positive results were largely concentrated among white babies. As Cleveland and Cuyahoga County declared racism a public health crisis last year, Black babies were still seven times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies.

The RTA grant is one among several expanded sources of funding for those trying to reduce disparities in infant mortality. The George Gund Foundation announced in November that it would award $1 million to the nonprofit organization Birthing Beautiful Communities to open a "comprehensive birthing center" in Hough.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. La Fiesta, One of Cleveland's Oldest Mexican Restaurants, to Reopen in New Home in February Read More

  2. Do U.S. Trademark Office Rulings Give Early Insight Into Possible New Names for Cleveland Indians? Read More

  3. Can You Answer the Cleveland Questions From Last Night's Jeopardy? (Yes, Probably) Read More

  4. Downtown Resident Suing Cleveland After Being Arrested Picking Up Groceries During Protest Curfew in Spring Read More

  5. Frank Q. Jackson Transferred to Cuyahoga County Jail After Parma Traffic Stop and Police Chase This Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation