Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

Scene & Heard

'Stop This Vaccine Shit' - AJ+ Spotlights Anti-Vax Sentiments in Ohio Statehouse as Covid Vaccine Rollout Continues

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-28_at_11.14.49_am.png

In April 2020, as the pandemic was taking hold of the country and the world, Ohio Rep. Scott Lipps, the Republican who serves as chairman of the Ohio House Health committee, appeared on an anti-vax group's video conference and promised the group he'd fight for medical freedom.

“I need help with members of the health committee, because we’re going to face a couple huge bills that are gonna matter,” he said. “We’re gonna face a couple bills that this group does not like. And I have to have energy to stop this vaccine shit that’s coming.”



Again, that's the chair of the health committee.

Months later, a reporter for AJ+ asked Lipps about the remark, curious if his views had changed, if the arrival of Covid vaccines had shifted his thinking, if he believed groups like Ohio Medical Freedom represented the beliefs of the majority of Ohioans.

His views, it turns out, have not evolved much.

"I meant that, until we have proper studies and understand what we're putting in our bodies, we have to slow it down," Lipps said in the interview. "Slow it down is a better term."

"What about the other 400 or 500 calls or Zooms I did," Lipps pivoted. "You wanna talk about those too or you wanna talk about your personal agenda, because you're slanting the story."

Then he declared the interview over and stormed away.

Lipps is just part of the 12-minute segment AJ+ recently did on Ohio, which it called one of the country's most anti-vax states. It traces the strong toeholds anti-vax/"medical freedom" groups have gotten into the Ohio statehouse, thanks to Lipps, Nino Vitale (who gave an interview last year where he wondered aloud whether Bill Gates was behind the pandemic) and others, and contrasts those with nursing home residents desperate to receive the vaccine.

Enjoy. OH-IO!

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Westlake-based Hyland Software Lays Off Nearly 150 Employees, Outsourcing Jobs to India, Poland Read More

  2. Two Indicted on Felony Assault Charges for Using Megaphones at TownHall Protest Read More

  3. Cleveland Law Firm Exploring Possible Class Action Suit for Robinhood Users After App Restricts Trading on Gamestop, Other Stocks Read More

  4. State Makes Rare Move in Revoking Barley House Liquor License for COVID Violations; Bar Will Have to Go to Court If It Wants It Back Read More

  5. Nickleby's Roundbar in Willoughby Closes for Good This Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation