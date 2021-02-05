Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Scene & Heard

All the Places Judas and the Black Messiah Filmed in Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM


Judas and the Black Messiah, the Fred Hampton biopic starring Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Dominique Fishback, opens Friday, Feb. 12 in theaters nationwide. As with other WB 2021 releases, it will premiere concurrently on the streaming service HBO Max.

The film, produced and directed by Shaka King, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week and has received glistening early reviews.



Though the story transpires almost entirely in Chicago — Hampton was the charismatic leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party — it was filmed in Cleveland, with shooting locations concentrated in the Slavic Village and North Broadway neighborhoods.

As in past projects filmed locally, the Greater Cleveland Film Commission provided assistance in scouting locations and coordinating local crew members.   

“The Greater Cleveland Film Commission worked closely with the Judas and the Black Messiah producers to ensure they had everything they needed to film in Cleveland," GCFC told Scene, in an emailed statement. "We are grateful for their support of our mission to create jobs and further economic development through the film / media industry."

Upon request, the Film Commission provided portions of the film's local shooting schedule from October, 2019, to help us identify familiar locations when we're watching next week. The following locations were used for interior and exterior shots.

-North Presbyterian Church, 4015 Superior Ave.
-Cleveland Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Ave.
-3rd District Police Headquarters, 2001 Payne Ave.
-Josephat's Church, 1433 E. 33rd St.
-Croatian Tavern, 3244 St. Clair Ave.
-Lane Metropolitan Church, 2131 E. 46th St.
-Zverina Building, 5450 Broadway Ave.
-The Jednota Building (Slovak Catholic Credit Union), 3289 E. 55th St.
-Azman & Sons Butcher, 6501 St. Clair Ave.
-The Nash, 3563 E. 80th St.
-Thoroughbreds Barber, 11109 Ashbury Ave.
-White Oaks Restaurant, Westlake
-Carrie Cerino's Restaurant, North Royalton, (closed in March)
-Mansfield Reformatory, Mansfield

The Black Panther headquarters, in the film, are located in the Zverina Building in the Broadway Avenue Historic District. The rally scene prominent in the film's trailer (above) was shot at Lane Metropolitan Church. The exterior of the Hampton residence was actually filmed in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. It's one of the brick townhomes on the corner of W. 65th and Pear. A suite in Shoreway Commerce Park served as the interior for the Hampton residence.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Irishtown Bend Demolition to Begin Next Week, Will Reveal Dramatic Views from W. 25th Read More

  2. City Pop Sushi to Serve up Rolls in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  3. Hot Chicken Takeover Announces New Strongsville Location, Downtown Delivery-Only Kitchen Read More

  4. Dr. Amy Acton Announces She'll Step Down From Columbus Foundation as She Considers Senate Run Read More

  5. Immigrant Son Brewery in Lakewood Back on Track After Pandemic Delays, Vinnie Cimino Joins as Chef Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation