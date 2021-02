Orchids Forever Show Opens Today at Cleveland Botanical Garden

click to enlarge Samantha Fryberger

The pandemic won’t stop the 15th annual Orchids Forever show from taking place at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.It opens today and runs through April 11. You can see a slideshow of photos from the exhibit here “Orchids are one of the world’s most beautiful flowering plants and we are thrilled to be able to open this stunning show in Cleveland,” says Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens, in a press release. “Being surrounded by orchids is a delightful and mood-lifting experience, one that’s perhaps more welcome now than ever before. At the same time, Orchids Forever will inform visitors about their incredible resilience and the importance of the Earth’s biodiversity to ensure that we can enjoy them for generations to come.”The exhibit features hundreds of Phalaenopsis orchids, and the orchid sculpture “Orchids in Bloom” designed by copper, resin and steel artists Mark Lagergren and Anthony M. Ball.Horticultural displays will showcase exotic plants and feature narrative panels about orchid science. The Glasshouse rainforest biomes will highlight orchid species from the continents of Africa, Asia, Australia and Central America.Guests will scan QR codes to find more information about the various orchids on display.The show features thousands of orchids, and patrons will experience it by walking down a socially distanced one-way path. A limited number of advanced reservations are available each day, and face masks must be worn in the interior garden building.The Botanical Garden will stay open until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to accommodate more guests.Orchids and all the stuff you need to grow them will be available for purchase at the Garden Store.Orchids Forever admission costs $15 per adult, $10 per child ages three to 12 (free for children two and under). Admission is free for Holden Forests & Gardens members. Advanced reservations are required.