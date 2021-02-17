Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Kate's Good Fish Company Pop-Up Now Running Every Weekend Through Lent

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VINCE GRZEGOREK
  • Photo by Vince Grzegorek

After a two-day test run in January, Kate's Good Fish Company will now run every Friday and Saturday through the duration of Lent.

The collaborative pop-up from Tom McIntyre of Kate's Fish and Brett Sawyer of Good Company is a take-out and delivery-only venture operating out of the Good Company kitchen in Battery Park.



The menu offers items like clam chowder, lobster rolls, oyster po’ boys, fried fish sandwiches and seafood dinners – all made with the freshest possible seafood sourced and selected by McIntyre.

“I’m super-excited,” he says. “I’ve been selling fish to Brett for years. We’ve been talking about doing something together forever but we didn’t know how. Obviously, these are unique circumstances and a unique opportunity.”

Orders can be made through the Good Company website. Follow along with weekly menu updates at @KatesGoodFishCompany on Instagram.

Here's what on tap for this weekend.


