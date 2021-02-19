Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Bites

Market Garden Brewery, Bar Cento, Bier Market and Nano Brew All to Reopen on Wednesday, March 10

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 12:39 PM

  • Courtesy Market Garden Brewery
“It’s official,” says Sam McNulty.

The decision has been made, he confirms, to finally reopen Market Garden Brewery, Bar Cento, Bier Market and Nano Brew, all located in Ohio City. Speakeasy, the subterranean nightclub, will remain closed for the time being. The production brewery, located behind the West Side Market, has never stopped brewing beer for retail sales.



Those restaurants all closed a year ago March, reopened in July, and shuttered, once again, in November following the Governor’s institution of a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales and City and County issued "Stay at Home Advisories." But on March 10, a year to the week since the original shutdown, they all will reopen to the public.

"[Partner] Mark [Premier] and I and our entire team are thrilled to be reopening Market Garden Brewpub, Bier Markt, Bar Cento, and Nano Brew on Wednesday, March 10th for the St. Patrick's Week of festivities," McNulty states. "We believe St. Patrick deserves more than just a single day! Brewmaster Andy Tveekrem and his team are working tirelessly to get all locations stocked with fresh and bold Market Garden brews. And our chef teams are crafting exciting new restaurant menus with St. Patrick specials, Lenten Friday Fish Fries, as well as some lighter and healthier options for the less indulgent.”

Before reopening last July, McNulty invested more than $250,000 in UV air filtration technology at all of his establishments. Those measures combined with mandated-mask protocol for staff and guests (when not seated), consistent sanitation procedures, and social distancing ensures a safe environment, he believes.

“We'll be keeping it fun, festive and safe with all protocols in full effect,” he assures guests.

McNulty, who has been outspoken about the challenges he and all of his colleagues in the hospitality industry have been facing for a full year, is optimistic about the coming weeks and months.

“This past year has been a rocky road for everyone on the planet,” he says. “But there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it's getting brighter by the day. Cheers to better times coming soon!"

