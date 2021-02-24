Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Bites

In a Market Not Exactly Lacking in Fried Chicken Options, Chicken Ranch Stands Out

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DOUG TRATTNER
  • Photo by Doug Trattner

No, it’s not your imagination. Cleveland, like many American cities, is awash in fried chicken places. It’s nearly impossible to take a step without feeling the crunch of runaway breading beneath one’s feet. In addition to the longstanding fast-food chains there are the aggressively expanding regional favorites and plucky local startups. Even places that don’t technically qualify as “fried chicken restaurants” are carving out space on the menu for a fried chicken sandwich.

Part of the reason for the explosion, duh, is that fried chicken is and always will be amazing, a near-perfect arrangement of crunch, salt, schmaltz and spice. The other main factor is that it’s well suited to carry-out and delivery, making the concept ideal for the fast-casual framework that presently is upending the hospitality landscape. When you combine those two components, you also happen to end up with a nearly pandemic-proof business model.



While many modern fried chicken projects seem to have been formulated in a boardroom to achieve peak profitability, Chicken Ranch clearly originates from the mind of an obsessive chef. Given his years as chef-partner at places like Forage Public House, Oak Barrel and Bold, all of which boasted lengthy and eclectic menus, there are few foods Demetrios Atheneos doesn’t excel at. But fried chicken has been omnipresent, a pet dating clear back to his days at Deagan’s.

When Atheneos became aware of a turnkey space in his own neck of the woods, he quickly put pen to paper and devised a concept. The two-month-old eatery slid into the Cedar Center space vacated by the Rice Shop. It took the chef less than three weeks to convert the business and start selling – you guessed it – fried chicken.

“There’s this evolution of chefs and restaurants going on right now,” he says. “I’m still going to be doing the things that I’ve always done, which is farm-to-table inspired and chef-driven, just affordable, fast and casual.”

The birds here are buttermilk-brined, battered and fried in the form of tenders ($7/2, $10/3), wings ($8.50/5) and boneless thighs ($5). Far from a thin, crisp, eggshell-brittle crust, this is the kind of batter that sends craggy, crunchy shards in all directions, making the pieces look three times their actual size. The seasoning runs clear through, from that outrageous mahogany-hued armor to the supple-soft meat within.

There’s only one way to improve on hot, crispy, aggressively seasoned fried chicken, and that’s by dunking it into creamy-cool ranch dressing. That impeccable ranch is just one of 16 (yes, 16) sauces that Atheneos makes from scratch to gild the so-called lily. I tasted my way through a healthy number of them and found them all to be unique, flavorful and well balanced. They span the spectrum from bracing blue cheese to combustible Cleveland hot. Both the honey mustard and house BBQ are tasty enough to bottle, while the black garlic toum has just the right mix of garlic, lemon and funk.

Those brawny fried thighs land in three-fisted sandwiches like the Korean Fried Chicken ($10), a jaw-breaking stack of chicken, slaw, pickles, candied jalapeños, soy-chile jam and hot sauce on a soft, eggy bun. Also in the sandwich category is a fiery Nashville Hot version and a mild-mannered crispy chicken with buttermilk mayo.

In the non-chicken arena there’s a half-pound portion of zesty tail-on shrimp ($9) that arrives in a smoky, spicy, buttery broth not unlike that of New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp. The white cheddar mac and cheese ($7) is appropriately satisfying, with al dente corkscrew pasta bathed in a creamy but subtle sauce. Vegans and meat-eaters alike will enjoy the hearty texture and barely-there spice batter surrounding the popcorn cauliflower ($8).

Don’t overlook the Dino kale slaw ($4), a healthy, flavorful toss of dinosaur kale, purple cabbage and shredded carrot in a light vinaigrette. There’s a larger, more “proper” salad as well that includes more vegetables and a choice of dressings.

Most items include sauces, pickles and a pale-yellow corn cake. But no meal from Chicken Ranch is complete without an order of crinkle-cut fries ($4). That golden-brown zig-zag exterior grips sauces like a dream, and the shape seems to hold up better to travel than others.

Craft beer fans should consider placing an order here simply for the suds. How many take-out joints keep their coolers stocked with the likes of 3 Floyds Zombie Dust, New Holland Dragon's Milk White Stout and Urban Artifact’s blackberry sour The Gadget.

Atheneos is partnering on the project with his brother Niko. They named it Chicken Ranch in honor of their uncle, who ran a joint in New York with the same name back in the 1980s. I’ll be returning soon to check out the just-unveiled weekend brunch starring buttermilk biscuits and gravy, bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, and chicken and waffles.

Chicken Ranch
13892 Cedar Rd., University Hts.
216-938-7645
theoriginalchickenranch.com

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Councilman Ken Johnson Arrested on Corruption Charges Read More

  2. Kindred Spirit to Open in Former Sawyer’s Space at Van Aken District Read More

  3. Popular Concord Township-Based Pub Frato Snags Former Grove Hill Spot in Chagrin Falls Read More

  4. City Council Has Removed Ken Johnson From His Precious Committee Chairmanship Read More

  5. Ohio Labor Group Calls for End to Farm Contractor Abuses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation