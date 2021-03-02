Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Boney Fingers BBQ is Relocating from Cleveland Arcade to Roomy Storefront in Campus District

ERK HUFF
  • Erk Huff
After nearly five years at the historic Cleveland Arcade, Boney Fingers BBQ is in the process of relocating to a larger space up the road. Owner Erik Huff says the new location (1800 Euclid Ave.), in the former Pizza Pan spot near the Comfort Inn Downtown, will open around the middle of March.

“The Arcade was always going to be our starting point: Get our name out there, get our product out there,” Huff says. “We had a good run there, but it was time to move.”



The former location is closed and the new location will open just as soon as the City of Cleveland fulfills its end of the permitting process.

Boney Fingers, known for its slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue, is upgrading from 325 square feet to 1,800 square feet. In addition to a 25-seat dining area, the fast-casual operation features a greatly expanded kitchen.

“When Covid hit we had to rethink our menu a little bit,” Huff explains. “We added burgers, wings, and chicken sandwiches to encompass more than just barbecue.”

It’s not “just barbecue” of course. Huff smokes his beef brisket for 15 hours, alongside pork butt and baby back ribs. Those items are sold by weight or in sandwiches, while also appearing in tacos, brisket cheesesteaks and Polish Boys.

All that will be carried over to the new address along with a relaunch of the popular breakfast menu. Huff incorporates smoked meats into dishes like brisket hash, but also serves conventional items like pancakes, omelets and breakfast wraps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
