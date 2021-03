Boney Fingers BBQ is Relocating from Cleveland Arcade to Roomy Storefront in Campus District

click to enlarge Erk Huff

After nearly five years at the historic Cleveland Arcade, Boney Fingers BBQ is in the process of relocating to a larger space up the road. Owner Erik Huff says the new location (1800 Euclid Ave.), in the former Pizza Pan spot near the Comfort Inn Downtown, will open around the middle of March.“The Arcade was always going to be our starting point: Get our name out there, get our product out there,” Huff says. “We had a good run there, but it was time to move.”The former location is closed and the new location will open just as soon as the City of Cleveland fulfills its end of the permitting process.Boney Fingers, known for its slow-smoked Texas-style barbecue, is upgrading from 325 square feet to 1,800 square feet. In addition to a 25-seat dining area, the fast-casual operation features a greatly expanded kitchen.“When Covid hit we had to rethink our menu a little bit,” Huff explains. “We added burgers, wings, and chicken sandwiches to encompass more than just barbecue.”It’s not “just barbecue” of course. Huff smokes his beef brisket for 15 hours, alongside pork butt and baby back ribs. Those items are sold by weight or in sandwiches, while also appearing in tacos, brisket cheesesteaks and Polish Boys.All that will be carried over to the new address along with a relaunch of the popular breakfast menu. Huff incorporates smoked meats into dishes like brisket hash, but also serves conventional items like pancakes, omelets and breakfast wraps.