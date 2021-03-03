Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Scene & Heard

Survey Reveals Anxieties About Rising Health Care Costs

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 8:17 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The COVID-19 crisis underscored the importance of quality health care, and new data reveals it also intensified patient anxieties about the ability to pay for care.

In a survey from Consumers for Quality Care, 80% of respondents agreed health care costs continue to rise each year, and 57% of voters said they're specifically worried about out-of-pocket costs.



Joelle Abramowitz, co-director of the Michigan Federal Statistical Research Data Center, part of the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, said patients are more likely to skip or delay routine medical care when premiums and deductibles are too high.

"Having coverage literally saves people's lives," Abramowitz asserted. "Even if you're not sick today you could be sick tomorrow. And people don't seek preventative care; they don't seek care when they need it, because of cost, if they don't have coverage. And we've seen that."

Jason Resendez, a board member of the group Consumers for Quality Care, explained 67% of those surveyed want Congress to prioritize controlling health care costs, but he pointed out patients are often not included in the public policy debate.

"Research like this is critical to be able to really look at how patients are being affected by these policies," Resendez contended. "Particularly during unprecedented times, like we're in now, and then prioritizing the patient and consumer voice when it comes to policy development."

Resendez added along with addressing barriers like rising health care costs, improving access is also important. For example, 69% of those surveyed said they are likely to use telehealth services after the pandemic.

"Telehealth gives you the ability to engage with a neurologist in a neurology desert, for example," Resendez observed. "The same thing can be said when it comes to being able to receive care from a culturally competent provider. Telehealth offers that."

And while most surveyed want health care system reforms, a majority also agreed any changes need to be made carefully as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Healtchare, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. One Teen Dead, One Partially Paralyzed After Sledding Accidents at Hinckley Hill Read More

  2. Platform Beer's Entire Columbus Taproom Staff Quits Citing Safety Concerns Read More

  3. Two of Armond Budish's Top Chiefs Departing for Work Elsewhere Read More

  4. Lakeland Community College Launches “Women’s History Month 2021: A Visual Journey Through Northeast Ohio” Featuring More Than 200 Artists Read More

  5. The Plum Has Closed. Will Reopen as Heart of Gold, a ‘Fast-Casual Neighborhood Bar’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation