CMHA Cop Shot Black Teen Arthur Keith in the Back, Autopsy Kept Secret for Three Months

We need the video from that tragic day. We need real leadership. We need to have a real assessment, analysis and subsequent plan of action that brings about the change that has been sought for decades. How long do our communities have to wait? We cannot do this solely through grass-roots community efforts and we cannot leave a problem at the feet of our communities that is not their responsibility to solve. The change we seek will not come about by simply bringing kids and officers together. As you may have learned this week, the CMHA officer who fired the fatal shot had participated in such programs at our Club, and Arthur was an attendee. Clearly, that does not work.***
Today we are asking that leaders of the organizations of our community come together to solve this problem for our communities with us. We cannot continue to have members of the community meet to voice their concerns into a vacuum. The city and these organizations own the budgets, the resources, the training and the change management capabilities needed to drive sustainable change. We need to see them be present, listening, and charting pathways to make these changes with us. We want to partner but need them to engage in this conversation.
