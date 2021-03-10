Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Scene & Heard

City of Cleveland Appeals to Ohio Supreme Court to Stop Possible $188 Million Class Action Lawsuit Against Cleveland Public Power

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 1:21 PM

CPP
  • CPP

The city of Cleveland has filed an appeal asking the state's high court to overrule an appeals court that ruled late last year that a possible class action lawsuit against Cleveland Public Power alleging that the city-owned utility improperly charged customers $188 million could proceed.

In ruling that the lawsuit could go on, the 8th District Court of Appeals kicked the case back to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where a judge had originally dismissed it in 2019. Cleveland wants the Ohio Supreme Court to decide.



At the heart of the issue is whether that $188 million CPP passed along to customers over 30 years was proper, or whether, as the plaintiffs allege, CPP was only permitted by local ordinance (§ 523.17) to recover costs necessary to comply with environmental laws and instead used the "environmental and ecological adjustment" charge to generate much-needed cash without hewing to any guidelines other than its bottom line and without disclosing details to customers.

As former utilities director Paul Bender told reporters in 2015 when the lawsuit was first filed, these fees are illegal and dupe even the most watchful consumers, bondholders and rating agencies, and they were kept in place so that base electric rates could stay low and CPP could remain competitive with private behemoth FirstEnergy. The city stopped charging the fee for a time following the legal action but resumed the practice in 2017.

In a memorandum filed on Jan. 7, the city argued the Ohio Supreme Court should take up the case because it's "of public and great general interest and concerns municipal corporations’ utility power," saying that the costs passed on to customers were allowed under Cleveland ordinance permitting CPP to "recover a portion of the costs it incurred for purchase and installation of power supply apparatus necessitated by its growth."

"In this case, Plaintiffs put forth a novel interpretation of § 523.17, alleging it only allows for special costs required for complying with environmental laws, a limitation not found in the ordinance," the city's lawyers argued. Additionally, it says customers suffered no damages since if the ordinance didn't permit it to recover costs, it would have simply charged a higher rate necessary to recoup the money. (Defendants argue, convincingly, that the higher rate would have made CPP uncompetitive in the market.)

The 8th District disagreed last year, noting in its ruling that the ordinance, which was written in the 1970s specifically to address environmental concerns, is not a free slate for the utility to do what it wants.

In a response memorandum filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on Feb. 8, the plaintiffs leaned on the strength of the appeal court decision and repeated the claims that led the court to rule in their favor.

"A local ordinance permits the City’s municipal utility, Cleveland Public Power, to adjust customers’ bills to pass-through special environmental-protection costs," it reads in part. "CPP never incurred any such costs, but secretly used the ordinance to increase its revenues. The Eighth District correctly found CPP’s scheme improper and remanded the case for a factual determination as to whether CPP’s charges to customers were reasonable. It would be premature and inappropriate for this Court to accept jurisdiction."

"The City would have this Court sever the second part of the ordinance and then expand it into a full-blown capital-asset recovery vehicle through which nearly the entirety of CPP’s budget could be funneled. This cannot possibly have been the intent of City Council, and there is no language in the ordinance to that effect," it continues. "To the contrary, the 'costs' enumerated in the second section refer to the “costs” defined in the first section—those related to environmental protection. Thus, although the second section lists 'power supply apparatus' as a recoverable cost, the first section limits the types of power supply apparatus recoverable by way of an environmental adjustment to those which are for environmental compliance."

The Ohio Supreme Court has not ruled on whether to take the case. 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Rick Doody Starts Work on Converting Former Bull and Bird in Chagrin Falls to JoJo's Steaks Read More

  2. Ohio Pie Co. Teases Out Likely Second Location in Rocky River Read More

  3. Cleveland State University Vikings are Headed to the Big Dance For Third Time Ever Read More

  4. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

  5. New Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick Exhibit Demonstrates How Art Can Heal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation