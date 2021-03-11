Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Court Denies Appeal by Cleveland Police Union Seeking to Get Timothy Loehmann His Job Back

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge Outside Cudell recreation center, Scene archives - SAM ALLARD
  • Sam Allard
  • Outside Cudell recreation center, Scene archives

The 8th District Court of Appeals this week dismissed an appeal from the Cleveland Police Union that was among its last options in trying to get Timothy Loehmann his job back on the force.

The union had appealed a ruling by an arbitrator that sided with the city's decision to fire Loehmann, which it did not for shooting and killing Tamir Rice but for lying on his job application.



In its ruling, the court says the union failed "to serve a copy of its application to vacate an arbitration award on the defendant’s counsel within three months
after the arbitration award" as the Ohio Revised Code dictates.

"The City of Cleveland is pleased that the court upheld its decision to terminate the employment of former Cleveland police patrol officer Timothy Loehmann,' the city said in a statement "The city has consistently maintained throughout this process that Loehmann's termination was justified."

As a matter of law, that's not exactly what the court ruled on, but the point stands: Loehmann remains fired.

