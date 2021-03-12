Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

C-Notes

Beloved Irish Ballad Inspired Marys Lane's New Single

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge The cover art for Marys Lane's new single. - COURTESY OF MARYS LANE
  • Courtesy of Marys Lane
  • The cover art for Marys Lane's new single.
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, local rockers Marys Lane have released their latest single, "Raglan Love." The song represents the follow-up to band’s 2018 effort, Wild Unknown. Lee Turner, Darius Rucker's piano player and a noted multi-instrumentalist, joins the band on the B3 Hammond organ for the raucous tune that starts slow but builds in intensity once the electric guitars kick in.

“Before writing the song, I imagined what it would have been like to be a fly on the wall at the famous meeting of Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh and singer Luke Kelly at the Bailey Pub in Dublin,” says band leader Patrick Mulloy in a statement about the tune. “This is where he and the Dubliners frontman came together to create 'Raglan Road,' one of Ireland's most beloved ballads. It has since been performed by countless artists including Van Morrison with the Chieftains, Mark Knopfler, Ed Sheeran and Sinead O'Connor among others.”



Mulloy wonders what other “moonlit strolls” took place on that Victorian and Edwardian mansion lined street?

“Possibly due to the nature of the history of Lord Raglan himself, the namesake of this famous street from centuries before, my mind took a darker turn and immediately escaped to an era where romance was created, challenged, and many times lost during wartime,” he says. “An all-too-familiar feeling for many, especially in the 1940s, which serves as the setting for this song. 'Raglan Love' is a tale of unrequited love, heartache and war. [It’s] a story of everlasting commitment and hope for the future, in this world or the next.”

To hear the tune and other material from the band, visit Marys Lane's Spotify page.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Stark County No Longer Buying $6.45 Million in Equipment From Dominion Voting Systems After Being Hounded by Trump Supporters Read More

  2. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

  3. 78th Street Studios Hosts “A Celebration of Women in the Arts at 78th Street Studios” This Weekend Read More

  4. Avo Modern Mexican More Than Rises to the Occasion in Ohio City Read More

  5. Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Ross DiBello Flounders in First Public Grilling Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation