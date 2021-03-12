Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Geauga County LARPer Alleged to Have Sent Pipe Bomb to Unrequited Love's Boyfriend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Clayton McCoy - GEAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Geauga County Sheriff's Office
  • Clayton McCoy

A 30-year-old man from Chesterland was arrested this week for making a pipe bomb and delivering it to the boyfriend of a woman who rebuffed him.

Clayton McCoy has participated for years in the Live Action Role Playing (LARPing) community Dagorhir, a group that reenacts medieval battles with foam swords and so forth. He is alleged to have manufactured a pipe bomb and driven it to the home of his romantic rival in Maryland in October.



McCoy is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Cleveland Friday, where he'll be charged with transporting explosives with intent to injure and with using, carrying or possessing a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

In charging documents, McCoy was said to have revealed his romantic feelings for a woman he knew through Dagorhir while planning a weekend camping trip. The woman said she didn't feel the same way. And while they agreed to remain friends, she canceled the trip.

Using primarily Google location data, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents discovered that on Oct. 30, McCoy traveled from suburban Cleveland to the home of the woman's boyfriend, whom McCoy also knew threw Dagorhir. The boyfriend is identified only as "N.K." in an affidavit supporting McCoy's arrest.

A cardboard package was left on N.K.'s porch. At about 5:30 p.m., he arrived home, opened the package addressed to him and found a smaller white box with a red ribbon inside. He went to his room to open it. When he opened the smaller box, he saw a small nail that appeared to be inserted into the white box and pulled it out, after which he heard a whistling or hissing sound. The box then exploded. 

N.K. was struck by shrapnel and sustained serious injuries on his arms, legs and chest. He was hospitalized for nearly a month and, according to charging documents, is still going through rehab. When he was questioned by investigators after the incident, he said he didn't think McCoy would have done something like that, but did note that as a member of Dagorhir, he was likely skilled with wood and metal working.

McCoy will be charged today and will then be transported to Maryland for an appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

***
