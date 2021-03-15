Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 15, 2021

Scene & Heard

American Rescue Plan to Ease Burden on Ohioans Past-Due on Rent

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An estimated 10% of all renters are behind on their rent payments, which, in Ohio, is about 370,000 households.

Social-service advocates say the new federal COVID-19 relief package should be able to help those who are at risk of eviction.



The American Rescue Plan will distribute more than $21 billion to states for emergency rental assistance, on top of the $25 billion provided in December's stimulus package, which is currently being allocated.

Bill Faith, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said they'll be busy in the coming months working with community groups to get the money out.

"The local groups, most often the community action agencies, they have been the ones that have been really inundated with people seeking help," Faith noted. "And some of them had to pause even taking applications because they were so overwhelmed with people getting assistance."

Faith expects Ohio to receive roughly $700 million dollars for emergency rental assistance from the American Rescue Plan.

But the plan has been controversial, with Republican lawmakers saying it's too costly, and they don't think the aid is targeted enough.

For some Ohioans, Faith pointed out, this is the first time they've had to reach out and ask for rental assistance.

He explained the pandemic might have caused job losses or reduced hours, or some people had to stop working to care for sick loved ones or children who are learning online.

He encouraged people who need the rental assistance to request it early.

"For a while, landlords were able to hang on; they didn't pursue eviction right away," Faith observed. "But it's been a long time, and they have their own bills to pay and their own costs to cover. So, I don't want to see a big wave of evictions going forward, which we're starting to see."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of March.

However, a federal judge in Ohio ruled last week that the ban overstepped the agency's authority. The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a similar ruling on the moratorium out of Texas.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

  2. Stark County No Longer Buying $6.45 Million in Equipment From Dominion Voting Systems After Being Hounded by Trump Supporters Read More

  3. Four Local Music Venues Will Open Today To Sell Merch and Lights on Lager Read More

  4. Zack Reed Leaving Job with LaRose, Undoubtedly Preparing to Launch Cleveland Mayoral Bid Read More

  5. Closed Since 2018, Beloved Dive Venue Pat's in the Flats Has Now Been Sold Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation