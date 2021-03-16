Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Bites

Martha on the Fly, a Weekend Carry-Out Breakfast Concept, Coming to Good Company

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge Fast-casual pop-up concept Martha on the Fly to offer gourmet breakfast items from Good Company restaurant. - COURTESY MARTHA ON THE FLY
  • Courtesy Martha on the Fly
  • Fast-casual pop-up concept Martha on the Fly to offer gourmet breakfast items from Good Company restaurant.

Chef Ryan Beck launched Martha Pie on the Fly, a social media-propelled cottage food biz, while working at the Plum. Since launching in November, Martha pies like vanilla bean custard, apple crumble, and smoky pumpkin and sweet potato have been flying off the virtual shelves, says Beck.

“Up this point we’ve made a couple 100 pies and have gotten pretty good feedback and got pretty good doing it, so why not branch out and see what else we can do,” Beck explains. “What’s next for Martha?”



What’s next is a quick-serve breakfast concept called Martha on the Fly. The operation will take over Good Company (1200 W. 76th St.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the weekends of March 27, April 3 and April 10 (with others possible). Orders are placed and paid for online and picked up in Battery Park.

The approachable menu features various egg and cheese sandwiches on house-baked Scotch rolls. Some star house-cured and smoked bacon, house-made beef bologna, and homemade pork sausage patties. All are dressed with creamy “Sunshine sauce,” which blends the best parts of hollandaise and mayo, says Beck.

Of course, there’s pie, breakfast’s unsung hero. Both sweet and savory options are available, along with drip coffee, Guardian Cold Brew and cold-pressed juice from Beet Jar.

If all goes well, the Martha on the Fly brand could grow to include a more permanent breakfast residence along with other meal services as well.

“We believe that as people start going back to work downtown, Ohio City and Tremont, where can you stop and grab a quick breakfast to take with you,” Beck explains. “I haven’t let go of this diner idea of being what people want for all meal periods. Martha could eventually turn into another kind of pop-up in addition to breakfast.”

Beck is partnering on the project with LT Magnotto, Justin Carolyne and Joey Marino.

To view the menu and place an order, visit the Martha on the Fly website.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Has Cavs Center Andre Drummond Been Traded Yet? Read More

  2. Fox 8 Report: Covid Vaccine Doesn't Prevent You From Dying From Other Stuff Read More

  3. All Ohioans 16 and Older Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine March 29 Read More

  4. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  5. Police Investigating Homicide in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation