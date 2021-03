Martha on the Fly, a Weekend Carry-Out Breakfast Concept, Coming to Good Company

click to enlarge Courtesy Martha on the Fly

Fast-casual pop-up concept Martha on the Fly to offer gourmet breakfast items from Good Company restaurant.

Chef Ryan Beck launched Martha Pie on the Fly, a social media-propelled cottage food biz, while working at the Plum. Since launching in November, Martha pies like vanilla bean custard, apple crumble, and smoky pumpkin and sweet potato have been flying off the virtual shelves, says Beck.“Up this point we’ve made a couple 100 pies and have gotten pretty good feedback and got pretty good doing it, so why not branch out and see what else we can do,” Beck explains. “What’s next for Martha?”What’s next is a quick-serve breakfast concept called Martha on the Fly. The operation will take over Good Company (1200 W. 76th St.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the weekends of March 27, April 3 and April 10 (with others possible). Orders are placed and paid for online and picked up in Battery Park.The approachable menu features various egg and cheese sandwiches on house-baked Scotch rolls. Some star house-cured and smoked bacon, house-made beef bologna, and homemade pork sausage patties. All are dressed with creamy “Sunshine sauce,” which blends the best parts of hollandaise and mayo, says Beck.Of course, there’s pie, breakfast’s unsung hero. Both sweet and savory options are available, along with drip coffee, Guardian Cold Brew and cold-pressed juice from Beet Jar.If all goes well, the Martha on the Fly brand could grow to include a more permanent breakfast residence along with other meal services as well.“We believe that as people start going back to work downtown, Ohio City and Tremont, where can you stop and grab a quick breakfast to take with you,” Beck explains. “I haven’t let go of this diner idea of being what people want for all meal periods. Martha could eventually turn into another kind of pop-up in addition to breakfast.”Beck is partnering on the project with LT Magnotto, Justin Carolyne and Joey Marino.To view the menu and place an order, visit the Martha on the Fly website