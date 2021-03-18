Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Senate Bill Would Ban Transgender Student Athletes From Women’s Sports

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM

click image FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES/FLICKRCC
  • franchise opportunities/FlickrCC

An Ohio state Senator introduced legislation Tuesday that would prevent transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports at state K-12 schools and universities.

Senate Bill 132, sponsored by Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, would require schools to separate student athletics by sex, not gender. The legislation would apply to public schools as well as public and private colleges and universities.



If a participant’s sex is “disputed,” as the bill states, the student athlete must present a signed physician’s statement indicating his or her sex based on:

  • The student athlete’s “internal and external reproductive anatomy”
  • The participant’s “normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone”
  • An analysis of the athlete’s “genetic makeup.”

The bill also contains a provision to protect athletes from “retaliation or other adverse action” after reporting a violation. It would grant them a cause of action for injunctive relief, damages, and more.

The Ohio High School Athletics Association currently requires transgender girls to complete at least one year of hormone treatment before participating in a girl’s sport, or seek special permission from the executive director’s office after demonstrating she doesn’t possess any physical or physiological advantages over “genetic females.”

GOP Reps. Jena Powell and Reggie Stoltzfus introduced similar legislation in the House last month, as they did in the previous legislative session last year. Powell characterized the bill last year as a “fairness issue for women.” It never made it out of committee.

Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, said after a December hearing on the bill the sponsors are less interested in standing up for women’s sports as seeking to sow fear and distrust of transgender people.

With its introduction, Ohio lawmakers wade into the latest frontier of a culture war egged on by top Republicans.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, former President Donald Trump, in one of his first public appearances since losing office, depicted the issue as one of transgender women shattering records in women’s sports. A Trump aide told Politico the issue will be a helpful asset for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to the ACLU, 24 states — including Florida, Kansas, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others — have introduced similar legislation as of February.

Mississippi and Idaho have already signed their bans into law. South Dakota lawmakers passed such a ban already, which GOP Gov. Kristi Noem said she’d sign.

Sports Illustrated reported last week that nearly 550 college athletes signed a letter to the NCAA demanding the organization withdraw its championships and other events from states that pass or are considering passing the transgender bans.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Trans Issues, Sports

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland's Johnson & Johnson Vaccines All Went to Metro for Homeless Population Read More

  2. 20-Year-Old Lorain Man Arrested by Feds for Assaulting Officer During Capitol Riot Read More

  3. Playhouse Square Announces First Live Shows Since Start of Pandemic Read More

  4. Ohio's COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again Read More

  5. The Beginner's Guide to the Harrowing Soullessness of Josh Mandel Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation