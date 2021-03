Area Asshole Tries and Succeeds in Getting Temporarily Banned From Twitter to Advance Bullshit Talking Point

Design by Evan Sult

It's pretty clear at this point that @JoshMandelOhio is saying the dumbest shit he can think of to try and get banned so he can use that as a campaign talking point — Seth A. Richardson (@SethARichardson) March 12, 2021

Conservatives everywhere should be frightened by the ongoing censorship by Twitter, Facebook, Google and the liberal... Posted by Josh Mandel on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Astute observers knew what was happening before most of us had even given it a thought.Yes, Josh Mandel, early in his campaign to lose a third Senate race set out to say inflammatory garbage that violated Twitter's policies so that the social media giant would temporarily restrict access to his account, thus granting him the chance to go on Fox News and Facebook and talk about big bad tech companies censoring his campaign.It's the sort of telegraphed move seen often and early in Mandel's efforts to further divest his body of his soul , if there is, in fact, a smattering of a hint of an iota of a soul left.So soon after his campaign tweeted a disgusting poll, a screengrab of which is below, Twitter stepped in and temporarily restricted his account because it clearly violated its policy against promoting violence people based on race, ethnicity, national origin or religious affiliation.Which let Josh, who wanted to get punished, rail against the contrived punishment on Facebook.Folks, Josh Mandel sucks.