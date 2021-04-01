Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Bites

Velvet Tango Room to Reopen on Monday, April 5

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM

Back in February we reported that the Velvet Tango Room, Cleveland's storied cocktail lounge, had changed hands. Some 25 years after opening the Duck Island bar, owner Paulius Nasvytis sold the property lock, stock and liquor barrel to Sly Restaurant Group.

The Velvet Tango Room (2095 Columbus Rd., 216-241-8869), now under new ownership, will reopen for the first time in more than a year on Monday, April 5, according to Rebecca Riemer, marketing coordinator with Sly.



As for changes that customers might observe upon returning, Riemer stated, "We bought it and are planning on changing nothing, so everything will stay the same – the same cocktails, the same staff, same décor, same everything.”

New owner Ron Leonhardt has been a patron and fan of Velvet Tango Room for years, added Reimer.

“It’s an iconic Cleveland-based operation and that’s kind of what he does,” Riemer says. “He saw the opportunity and jumped on it.”

