Friday, April 2, 2021

Scene & Heard

Black Keys' Drummer Patrick Carney Will Take John Adams' Place in the Bleachers to Drum for the Home Opener

Patrick Carney will take John Adams' perch for the home opener
  • Photo by Joe Kleon
  • Patrick Carney will take John Adams' perch for the home opener

Akron-native and Black Keys' drummer, no stranger to home openers at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, will be back in Cleveland this coming Monday for reasons beyond the pageantry of the first regular season baseball game for his favorite team.

He will be taking the place held for decades at the top of the left field bleachers of John Adams, who will be missing his first home opener since 1973 as he continues to recover from heart surgery in the offseason.



"When I found out that John Adams wouldn't be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team," Carney said. "I share John's love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can't physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. I want to be there for John."

Though he's long since moved away from Northeast Ohio, Carney continues to give back in other meaningful ways: He recently donated money to the Beachland Ballroom, which hosted some of the Black Keys' earliest shows, to help make repairs at the venue as it struggled financially during the pandemic shutdown.

