Nina Turner Nabs SEIU Local 1 Endorsement, Fortifying Cred with Organized Labor

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

SEIU Local 1 and their allies rally to save janitor jobs at Sherwin-Williams, (1/23/2020).

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1, the labor union that has been most prominently on the front lines of social justice issues in Northeast Ohio, has thrown its support behind Nina Turner in the race to fill Marcia Fudge's seat in Ohio's 11th congressional district.Citing Turner's history of support for labor issues, including a $15 minimum wage, the union issued a statement saying they believed Turner would fight for essential workers and would strive to make the economy work for all. SEIU Local 1 represents 2,000 food service workers and janitors across Ohio, including 500 in the 11th district.“11th district working families have seen Nina’s passion and know she will be a warrior who fights for us in Congress,” said SEIU Local 1 Vice President and Ohio State Director Yanela Sims, in a press release. “Nina will be a powerful voice on the issues that matter to working families: $15 and a union, clean air and water and real investment in our communities.”Turner expressed gratitude for the endorsement and reaffirmed her commitment to organized labor in a press statement.“I have a deep love, respect and appreciation for the work of SEIU, and to have their full support means so much to our campaign," she said. "We can not lose sight of the workers on the front lines of this pandemic who have kept our country going. I’m running for Congress because every worker deserves the full protections a union can offer — to ensure all workers are respected, protected and fairly compensated.”Turner was also endorsed, in recent days, by the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, which grew out of the Northeast Ohio Bernie Sanders campaign. CCPC, like SEIU Local 1, said they valued Turner's support of the $15 minimum wage, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and related issues that affect wealth inequality.Turner's chief opponent in the Democratic Primary, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chair Shontel Brown, has garnered support from local labor unions in recent weeks as well, including the United Auto Workers and the Iron Workers.***