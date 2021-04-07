Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Scene & Heard

No Credible Bomb Threat at Nuclear Power Plant

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
The Cleveland FBI reported Wednesday night that they were assisting local law enforcement, including the Lake County Bomb Squad, in responding to an unspecified police incident at the Perry nuclear power plant.

No details were provided, but local TV stations on scene have reported that a vehicle was stopped at the plant's entrance.



WKYC's Marisa Saenz has reported that the scene at Perry is now clear and no credible bomb threat was detected. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. Pizzeria DiLauro Proves There’s Always Room for More Great Pie in Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. Greater Cleveland Food Bank President Kristen Warzocha On a Year of Unprecedented Hunger and the Organization’s New HQ Read More

  4. With Eugene and Soon-to-Open Farmer's Feast, BottleHouse Brewery Has Food Covered East and West Read More

  5. Clevelander Charles “Chuck” Williams Has Been Fighting for Black Deaf Lives For More Than 70 Years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation