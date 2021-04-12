Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

Arts District

Cleveland Orchestra Returns to Blossom for Summer Shows With Live Audiences

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM

COURTESY CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
  • Courtesy Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra returns to its summertime home at Blossom this year with 11 concerts that will welcome live audiences.

That, only in the year of 2021, seems like a weird sentence, but it's true and newsworthy even more than usual.



While masks will be required and the orchestra/Blossom will follow all health guidelines, the affairs will feel much the same, with attendees invited to bring along their own picnics to enjoy the classical shows. Social distancing will be emphasized, but the scenic lawn setting basically has provided distancing during regular years anyway. Except last year, of course, when everything was canceled thanks to Covid.

“It has been more than a year since the Cleveland Orchestra played live concerts for the devoted people of our hometown community, and we’re eagerly looking forward to performing for music lovers across Northeast Ohio this summer,” André Gremillet, president and chief executive officer of the Cleveland Orchestra, said in a press release.

“Although this has been a challenging and, for so many, a tragic time, we believe that the upcoming Blossom Music Festival season will provide a measure of joy and relief — offering an opportunity for our community to come together again through the extraordinary power of music. Enjoying picnics and music at Blossom is a beloved summertime tradition, and we hope this year’s concerts will mark a joyful reunion for all of us — musicians, audience, staff, volunteers, and our entire Northeast Ohio community.”

Tickets for the shows, which run in July, August and September, go on sale to the public on May 3.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. As Billions of Cicadas Get Ready to Emerge, an Ohio Company Releases a Wearable Bug-Screen Pod Read More

  2. Ohio City is Just the Start of Choolaah's Ambitious Expansion Plans, Which Will Include Boardman and Westlake Read More

  3. Clevelander Charles “Chuck” Williams Has Been Fighting for Black Deaf Lives For More Than 70 Years Read More

  4. Update: Barenaked Ladies Postpone Their Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Show to 2022 Read More

  5. In Younger Ohioans, Post-COVID Stress Lingers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation