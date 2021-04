Hip-Hop Producer and Jazz Drummer Karriem Riggins To Headline Tri-C’s Virtual Hip-Hop Homecoming

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tri-C

Hip-hop producer and jazz drummer Karriem Riggins

During the course of his career, drummer Karriem Riggins has recorded with acts such as Paul McCartney, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown and Norah Jones. A Detroit native who now lives in Los Angeles, Riggins regularly performs with jazz singer-pianist Diana Krall and rapper Common.He’ll headline Tri-C’s Hip-hop Homecoming , a free online event which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23. Dubbed Hip-Hop Homecoming: KARRIEM of the Crop, the event will stream through Tri-C’s Facebook and YouTube channels.Riggins will talk about musical collaborations, current projects and how he has stayed creative during the pandemic. He served as the 2020 artist-in-residence for Tri-C JazzFest.The virtual program will also showcase previous hip-hop homecoming performances, beat competitions and freestyle cyphers.The annual fall event typically draws a crowd of students to the Metropolitan Campus courtyard between classes to watch live performances and view graffiti murals. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year's event, leading to this upcoming virtual offering.Tri-C’s David Kennedy and Orlando Watson will co-host the event.