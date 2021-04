Local R&B Artist Dre Walton Spreads Good Vibes with New Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dre Walton

The cover art for Dre Walton's new single.

A U.S. Army veteran who’s aiming to become an R&B superstar, local singer-songwriter Dre Walton has just released the spirited new single “When We Dance.” Produced by Cleveland native MattLightDaFlame (@MattLightDaFlame), the mid-tempo song begins with echoing vocals and percolating beats as Walton embraces positivity and the optimism that comes as winter turns to spring and spring turns to summer.“'When We Dance' was created for the world," says Walton in an email exchange about the tune. "I feel with so much 'bad news' going on, I wanted to create a song that would make people all around the world feel good, make them dance, make them smile. This song is for people from all walks of life — short, small, all around the world!! I just want people to enjoy good music again — no violence or anything just genuine great music! I’d love for people around the world to smile and speak highly about 'When We Dance.'"Walton, who’s been featured on, has picked up some momentum ever since he teamed up with Tank and Sammie for their Out Savage Tour in 2017.Just recently, he placed a tune on thesoundtrack, and he also hopes to launch his own record label, Dream On Entertainment.