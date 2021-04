Nick Chubb-Branded Cereal, Chubb Crunch, Coming to a Heinen's Near You

Heinen's FB

Browns star running back Nick Chubb has entered into an agreement with the Pittsburgh-based sports branding company PLB Sports and Entertainment to launch a cereal this fall.Chubb Crunch will be available at local Heinen's grocery stores and at PLBSE.com, according to the company. There, fanatics can also find such branded cereal classics as "Flutie Flakes," named for former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie, and "HerrO's Fruit Hoops," named for NBA guard Tyler Herro.In press materials, PLB announced that a portion of the Chubb Crunch proceeds will benefit First Candle, a non-profit organization committed to ending Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS) and other infant deaths. This is a cause which Nick Chubb has supported since the death of his nephew . It's also an appropriate cause for Cleveland, which for years has seen infant mortality rates that rival the developing world."I'm excited to release Chubb Crunch with PLB Sports and Entertainment," Chubb said in a press release. "It's always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family."***