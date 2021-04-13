Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Nick Chubb-Branded Cereal, Chubb Crunch, Coming to a Heinen's Near You

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM

HEINEN'S FB
  • Heinen's FB
Browns star running back Nick Chubb has entered into an agreement with the Pittsburgh-based sports branding company PLB Sports and Entertainment to launch a cereal this fall.

Chubb Crunch will be available at local Heinen's grocery stores and at PLBSE.com, according to the company. There, fanatics can also find such branded cereal classics as "Flutie Flakes," named for former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie, and "HerrO's Fruit Hoops," named for NBA guard Tyler Herro.



In press materials, PLB announced that a portion of the Chubb Crunch proceeds will benefit First Candle, a non-profit organization committed to ending Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS) and other infant deaths. This is a cause which Nick Chubb has supported since the death of his nephew. It's also an appropriate cause for Cleveland, which for years has seen infant mortality rates that rival the developing world. 

"I'm excited to release Chubb Crunch with PLB Sports and Entertainment," Chubb said in a press release. "It's always been a dream to have my own cereal, especially one that benefits a cause that is close to my family."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Momentum for Public Comment in Cleveland Grows with Additional City Council Support Read More

  2. Cleveland Orchestra Returns to Blossom for Summer Shows With Live Audiences Read More

  3. Stunning New Cookbook from the Chef's Garden Hits Bookstore Shelves Next Week Read More

  4. As Billions of Cicadas Get Ready to Emerge, an Ohio Company Releases a Wearable Bug-Screen Pod Read More

  5. Local R&B Artist Dre Walton Spreads Good Vibes with New Single Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation