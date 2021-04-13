Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

C-Notes

Psychedelic Rockers All Them Witches Coming to the Beachland in December

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM

  • Robby Staebler
  • All Them Witches.
Last year, the Nashville-based psych-rock quartet All Them Witches released its latest effort, Nothing As the Ideal, but couldn’t tour behind the album because of COVID restrictions.

Given the amount of touring the band usually does, it's hard to imagine how the act coped.



Assuming the pandemic continues to wane, the group — drummer Robby Staebler, singer-multi-instrumentalist Charles Michael Parks Jr., guitarist Ben McLeod and keyboardist Allan Van Cleave (who recently returned to the band) — will hit the road this fall.

The set of dates includes a Dec. 12 stop at the Beachland Ballroom.

Tickets to the All Them Witches show go on sale on Friday.

