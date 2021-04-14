Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

BrewDog Confirms Plans to Open a Taproom and Restaurant in the Flats

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of proposed BrewDog development in the Flats. - SURFACE-ID
  • Surface-id
  • Rendering of proposed BrewDog development in the Flats.
This week, Cleveland edged closer to having a BrewDog location of its very own. The Scotland-based brewery presented plans for its proposed renovation at the Avian building in the Flats, which is being developed by Fred Geis. Cleveland's Downtown/Flats design review committee has the proposal on its Thursday agenda.

This past December, USA CEO Jason Block confirmed to Scene that the company was in search of a Cleveland home, and now Block confirmed to Crain’s that they hope to build out a bar and restaurant (not a brewery) in more than 10,000 square feet of space on the Scranton Peninsula.



Launched in 2007 by a pair of young, brash beer lovers, BrewDog played by its own rules. By year two it had become Scotland's largest independent brewery and by year five it was named the "Fastest Growing Company in Scotland." With the opening in 2017 of its large Columbus brewery, the company established a presence in the States. Already they have expanded to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

We’ll know more about the project following upcoming meetings with the Flats/Downtown Design Review and Cleveland Planning Commission. Plans call for a 2021 opening.

BrewDog has been interested in establishing a presence in Cleveland since at least 2017, when former USA CEO Tanisha Robinson told Scene, “BrewDog Cleveland is in the works! We want Cleveland to be our first site outside of Columbus, and are currently scouting locations for a BrewDog bar.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

