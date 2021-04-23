Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 23, 2021

Ohio City Pizzeria Announces Grand Re-Opening with New Menu

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge Ohio City Pizzeria to reopen dining room. - PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
  • Ohio City Pizzeria to reopen dining room.

Ohio City Pizzeria (3223 Lorain Ave., 216-281-5252), the “social-good restaurant” operated in partnership with the West Side Catholic Center, has announced that it will reopen its dining room. The wonderful Italian restaurant has survived almost exclusively on carry-out for the past year thanks to the support of the local community.

When it does reopen on May 6, it will do so under the guidance of a new GM, Lisa Wheller-Cole. She will help the staff to roll out a new, lightened-up menu with more specialty pizzas, lighter fare, vegan options, desserts, draft beers and house-made sangria.



“Ohio City Pizzeria has done an excellent job of continuously talking to its customers – directly and through surveys – to ensure service, hours, quality of food, value and menu items are satisfying the needs of the community,” says Wheller-Cole. “In turn, we are using this insight to refine and enhance the Ohio City Pizzeria experience. We are super excited about the year ahead and looking forward to the re-opening.”

A couple years back, West Side Catholic Center took over operations at this decades-old neighborhood spot and converted it to a non-profit that provides employment to WSCC clients while generating revenue for essentials like meals, shelter and clothing.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Lisa as our new GM,” says WSCC Executive Director John Litten. “Coming out of COVID, she will help us reimagine our role as a purpose-driven restaurant dedicated to great food for a great cause. Our goal is to make Ohio City Pizzeria a bright beacon in Ohio City, creating new jobs, serving exceptional food and contributing to our mission of supporting those in need.”

Beginning May 6, Ohio City Pizzeria will re-open for dine-in service with the following hours: Tuesday-Thursday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3:00 – 10:00 p.m.

