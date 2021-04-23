Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio’s Professional Sports Teams Support Legalized Betting, But They Want In On the Pie

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 8:14 AM

Dan Gilbert converted Higbee's Department Store to a casino, which opened in 2012. - JACK ENTERTAINMENT
  • Jack Entertainment
  • Dan Gilbert converted Higbee's Department Store to a casino, which opened in 2012.

Ohio’s professional sports teams are in favor of legalized sports gambling and want in on the action.

A coalition of eight pro teams (plus the Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin) announced support for a legislative effort to legalize sports gambling in the state.



A group of lawmakers spent the early months of 2021 hearing testimony from these teams and many other industry experts in preparation of drafting a legalization proposal. A bill is expected to be introduced soon.

Momentum is leaning toward legalization. States across the country have legalized sports gambling in recent years as a way to boost revenues.

The main debate in Ohio at present deals with how such a program would be implemented. Varying interests want the opportunity to offer sportsbooks on their mobile platforms and retail locations.

The coalition of pro teams want the Ohio government to limit these potential sportsbook licenses to their own athletic franchises as well as to the state’s casinos and racinos. This would put the available licenses at 20.

In other words, teams such as the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Cavaliers would each have their own licenses to offer sports betting online and in person. The teams envision having mobile apps as well as retail sportsbooks actually located within their respective stadiums (or “in close proximity” to them).

That teams are willing to embrace sports betting may come to a surprise to some Ohio sports fans, particularly those who recall Cincinnati star Pete Rose facing a permanent ban from Major League Baseball for betting on games.

Such wagers by players and coaches are still disallowed, though teams are rapidly becoming more open to sports betting from spectators — some of whom may find themselves maintaining greater interest when there is money on the line.

If teams have their way, fans entering a stadium before the kick-off, first pitch and puck drop could head to the concourse for a drink, buy a souvenir from the team shop and place a bet on that day’s game before taking their seats. Those watching from home could simply bet the “over or under” on their phone.

In order to “ensure integrity and eliminate any real or perceived conflicts of interests,” the teams propose sublicensing their betting platforms to a third-party gaming vendor. This would prevent, say, a team from putting in the scrubs late in a game to avoid a large payout.

“The teams would not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the sports betting platforms,” a statement the coalition reads.

The teams do, however, propose that Ohio sportsbooks utilize “official league data” from organizations like Major League Baseball and the National Football League in order to settle bets. In the years since a 2018 court ruling allowed individual states to legalize sports betting, such leagues have sold their official data to gambling entities for use of crafting and paying out bets.

The teams also call for the Ohio Casino Control Commission to be the regulatory agency overseeing the sports betting market. Casino revenue goes toward a mixture of local governments and education purposes.

While these pro teams are pushing to be involved in Ohio’s sports gambling landscape, some casino interests have argued the licenses should be exclusively distributed to themselves.

They urge lawmakers to only allow existing casinos and racino operators to offer sportsbooks (both mobile and retail), claiming they are uniquely qualified to provide a secure, legal gaming experience.

Yet another group, the Ohio Fair Gaming Commission, wants to see Ohio adopt a “hybrid model” for legalizing sports betting in the state.

This group is advocating against a “monopoly” of sportsbook licenses at casinos and racinos, instead pushing for a widespread system of betting opportunities across the state.

This proposal would allow bowling alleys, bars, restaurants and other small businesses throughout Ohio to offer sports betting at their locations, utilizing kiosks already used for lottery and keno gaming.

This is a hybrid model, the group’s leader Greg Beswick said, by letting casinos have sportsbooks under the Ohio Casino Control Commission and other businesses have sportsbooks under the Ohio Lottery Commission. All lottery profits go toward education.

One way or another, lawmakers have plenty of options for the bill expected to be introduced in the near future.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Ohio Sports Gambling, Sports Betting

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Newly Opened CleaveLand Grocers Fills a Much-Needed Niche for More Halal Options in Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Dave Matthews Band Announces September 2021 Rescheduled Tour Date at Blossom Read More

  3. Porco Lounge and Tiki Room to Reopen in May After 14 Months Read More

  4. Family of Tamir Rice Asks Attorney General Merrick Garland to Reopen Civil Rights Investigation Read More

  5. Armond Budish Finally Appoints a Transit Rider to the Transit Board Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation