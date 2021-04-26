Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 26, 2021

COIN Coming to House of Blues in December

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge Poster for the upcoming COIN tour. - COURTESY OF ENK STRATEGIES
  • Courtesy of ENK Strategies
  • Poster for the upcoming COIN tour.
The alt-pop trio COIN has just announced the dates of its Rainbow Dreamland tour in support of its trilogy Rainbow MixTape and the previously released album Dreamland. The tour includes a Dec. 8 stop at House of Blues. Mazie will open the show.

Fans can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at noon tomorrow. Venue presales begin at noon on Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday. Additionally, each show will have a VIP experience available as well.



Last week, COIN released its newest single, "How It Feels.” It's the first single from the band's third and final installment of the "mood-based" project Rainbow MixTape. The series aims to conceptualize the mood represented by the colors in the title. Indigo-Violet, the first installment released at the end of last year, represents a four-song collection of "dynamic alternative rock-pop tracks showcasing the band’s versatility."

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
