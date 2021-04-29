Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Bites

Beloved Asiatown Shop Koko Bakery to Open Second Location on Coventry

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Buns on display at Koko Bakery in Cleveland. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Buns on display at Koko Bakery in Cleveland.
For more than 15 years, Koko Bakery (3710 Payne Ave., 216-881-7600) has lured Asian food fans to its downtown store for fresh-baked buns, colorful fruit tarts, cakes and pastries, hot lunches and delicious bubble tea. Come this summer, the popular Asiatown shop will open its second location, this one out east in Coventry Village.

“A lot of American people come to my store and enjoy our pastry and buns, so we are opening the one on Coventry to let the people enjoy more of the best bubble teas and pastry,” says owner Jian Xu.



The location is the former Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt (1767 Coventry Rd.) space next door to Pacific East. Xu says that the shop will be nearly identical to the original in terms of items offered. They will be outfitting the space with its own bakery.

The goal is to be open by mid-summer.

Tags: , ,

