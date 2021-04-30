Cleveland Excited for NFL Draft, Less So For Surprise Midnight NFL Draft Fireworks That Could Be Heard in Suburbs

click to enlarge Erik Drost/FlickrCC

The draft is here, and it's hard not to notice

damn I thought it was storming. those fireworks for the draft are loud af 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wecfCFkjIr — Angela Fazio (@angela_fazio) April 30, 2021

Idk wtf kind of fireworks they’re setting off in downtown Cleveland at MIDNIGHT to celebrate day 1 of the draft, but I can freakin hear them from my house. 25 minutes away. Someone in our town Facebook literally asked if “God was bowling”. It’s fine. Everything is fine — Britt (@brittt_93) April 30, 2021

The amount of fireworks they blew off at the end of the 1st round of the draft felt like Cleveland was going to war — knekolas (@knekolas) April 30, 2021

Jesus fucking christ they are doing fireworks downtown for the draft and I live 5 minutes away and completely forgot it was happening and it scared the fuck out of me — Kai 🔸 (@Ietterbxmb) April 30, 2021

Sheesh my house was rumbling cuz the fireworks from the draft — Anthony Ho (@hova216) April 30, 2021

Not the NFL draft fireworks waking me out of my dead sleep making me think the world was ending 💀💀💀 that shit was loud as hell! — Jovanni Santiago (@josanti1121) April 30, 2021

12:10 am, thank you Cleveland for the draft day fireworks pic.twitter.com/t8B1kq1Vrn — erica (@ericalynnnn) April 30, 2021

Heard the fireworks finale as far as Nelson Ledges last night! Working the Draft today. Anyone have the NFLDraft code for Clear Health Check?? @CLESports doesn't reply to volunteer emails. #NFLFansFirst — Rock Snubs 🎸🎶🤘 (@rocksnubs) April 30, 2021

Tens of thousands of people descended on downtown Cleveland yesterday for day one of the 2021 NFL Draft, packing the lakefront venue, sidewalks, bars and restaurants with numbers and energy that made the city feel very much alive for the first time in a year.The marquee NFL event brought with it all the glitz and excitement you'd imagine despite attendance slimmed down by Covid safety guidelines and some late afternoon/early evening fog and rain.VIPs were in town, an international audience was watching Cleveland sparkle, Northeast Ohioans took advantage of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take in the festivities in their hometown, visitors gushed about the city, and even if you didn't give a hoot about what team picked which player, or even knew the name of a single draftee, it was, for lack of a more elegant description, very cool.Until about midnight, when a barrage of fireworks fit for the Fourth of July welcomed the end of day one long after most Clevelanders had dreams of a Super Bowl parade filling their heads.As far as inconveniences go, it was, of course, a minor one.But it wasn't just the timing, it was the sheer size and volume of the display that took Clevelanders — and suburbanites — by surprise.Rest up, Cleveland. Friday's a good day for a nap.