Cleveland Excited for NFL Draft, Less So For Surprise Midnight NFL Draft Fireworks That Could Be Heard in Suburbs

damn I thought it was storming. those fireworks for the draft are loud af 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wecfCFkjIr— Angela Fazio (@angela_fazio) April 30, 2021
Idk wtf kind of fireworks they’re setting off in downtown Cleveland at MIDNIGHT to celebrate day 1 of the draft, but I can freakin hear them from my house. 25 minutes away. Someone in our town Facebook literally asked if “God was bowling”. It’s fine. Everything is fine— Britt (@brittt_93) April 30, 2021
The amount of fireworks they blew off at the end of the 1st round of the draft felt like Cleveland was going to war— knekolas (@knekolas) April 30, 2021
Jesus fucking christ they are doing fireworks downtown for the draft and I live 5 minutes away and completely forgot it was happening and it scared the fuck out of me— Kai 🔸 (@Ietterbxmb) April 30, 2021
Sheesh my house was rumbling cuz the fireworks from the draft— Anthony Ho (@hova216) April 30, 2021
Not the NFL draft fireworks waking me out of my dead sleep making me think the world was ending 💀💀💀 that shit was loud as hell!— Jovanni Santiago (@josanti1121) April 30, 2021
12:10 am, thank you Cleveland for the draft day fireworks pic.twitter.com/t8B1kq1Vrn— erica (@ericalynnnn) April 30, 2021
Rest up, Cleveland. Friday's a good day for a nap.
Heard the fireworks finale as far as Nelson Ledges last night! Working the Draft today. Anyone have the NFLDraft code for Clear Health Check?? @CLESports doesn't reply to volunteer emails. #NFLFansFirst— Rock Snubs 🎸🎶🤘 (@rocksnubs) April 30, 2021
