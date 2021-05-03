Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 3, 2021

Bites

Michael Symon Has Closed B Spot at Eton and Will Reopen the Space as Mabel's BBQ This Summer

click to enlarge A rendering of the exterior changes at B Spot Eton Collection. - RICHARDSON DESIGN
  • Richardson Design
  • A rendering of the exterior changes at B Spot Eton Collection.
Michael Symon has closed the last remaining B Spot (save for the one inside FirstEnergy Stadium) in anticipation of converting it to Mabel’s BBQ. Located at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere (28699 Chagrin Blvd.), the burger bar originally opened in 2010.

“We just thought it was time for a change and we wanted to try something new,” explains partner Doug Petkovic. “The barbecue has been very good for us downtown. We feel like we’re doing it at a high level and we saw an opportunity to do barbecue on the east side and do it properly.”



Like the original (2050 E. Fourth St., 216-417-8823), which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, the new east-side outpost will offer smoked meats like beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, kielbasa and pork ribs by the pound or sandwich (except the ribs) along with sides like fried potatoes, pork cracklings, poppyseed coleslaw and baked beans. A couple desserts, banana cream pie and chocolate cream pie, round out the offerings.

“It will essentially be the same program as downtown, with lots of great whisky and cocktails,” Petkovic adds. “A high-end bourbon bar that serves barbecue.”

The design and interior of the restaurant will be modeled after the original location on East 4th Street, with arched ceilings, industrial lighting and exposed brick to evoke the feel of the West Side Market. Longtime Symon collaborators Scott Richardson and Richard Lalli are behind the changes.

“After seeing excitement and popularity around Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street, and being regular diners ourselves, we knew that evolving together meant introducing this creative concept to the east side of Cleveland," states Lidia Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing for Stark Enterprises, which manages the property. "We are looking forward to the future ahead with Michael Symon Restaurants, it sure looks bright!”

We'll keep readers posted about opening day.

